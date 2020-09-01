AmeyBriggs secures £240 million MITER defence contract

AmeyBriggs has secured a new contract to maintain and manage the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) fleet of construction and materials handling equipment, and other key plant, until 2027.

AmeyBriggs is a new joint venture between infrastructure support service provider Amey plc and Briggs Defence, a specialist division of asset management and engineering services provider Briggs Equipment. Today AmeyBriggs has announced that it has been chosen as the preferred supplier to deliver MITER.

MITER is an important new MOD contract involving the deployment and maintenance of key equipment used by the UK’s Armed Forces around the world as well as supporting military personnel in how to use it. The seven-year contract is valued at £240 million and brings together three separate contracts under one single fleet management and maintenance provision arrangement.

The Defence Mechanical Handling Equipment (DMHE), Protected Engineering Equipment and C-vehicle Capability contracts now form part of the new consolidated MITER contract. This will support the MOD’s requirement to ensure a sustained and consistent service for British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force personnel on deployed operations at home and overseas.

Both Amey and Briggs have wide experience within the defence sector and a proven track record of delivering successful MOD contracts. Briggs Defence is a respected MOD partner and has been providing the UK’s Armed Forces with logistics solutions across land, air and sea, including global equipment supply and engineering support, since 1997. With one of the UK’s largest skilled engineering teams, Briggs Defence can provide unrivalled maintenance support plus military personnel training.

Amey has successfully delivered part of the previous generation of the contract through its joint venture, ALC, providing the construction and engineering equipment that UK service personnel need to carry out operations across the world. Amey also currently delivers the MOD’s four Regional Prime contracts and the National Housing Prime facilities management (FM) contracts, providing a range of military infrastructure and housing services on behalf of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), along with FM services to the MOD’s Whitehall headquarters.

Around 180 staff and supply chain partners will be transferred into AmeyBriggs, a separate business, which brings together a wealth of knowledge, skills and experience. Its focus is to capitalise on the very best elements of both businesses, maximising technological developments to make continuous improvements to service delivery and provide innovative solutions. AmeyBriggs is also committed to ensuring the seamless provision of capability during the transition phase.

Gary Clements, Managing Director of Briggs Defence, said: “We are delighted that the MOD has recognised the value of the Amey and Briggs Defence proposition, in particular our ability to deliver high levels of service and maintain flexibility in supporting an end-to-end capability. We look forward to maximising our respective expertise and working with top UK equipment manufacturers to provide innovative solutions through a whole force approach that meets the complex needs of our Armed Forces.”

Craig McGilvray, Managing Director for Secure Infrastructure at Amey, said: “Amey is proud to sit at the heart of the Armed Forces community, using data driven optimisation to maintain critical infrastructure nationwide. Our joint venture with Briggs Defence has an unrivalled breadth of knowledge and experience that makes us uniquely placed to deliver this contract for the MOD, but critically where the operational and training needs of serving personnel are put first. We look forward to working closely with Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) to deliver on that commitment and to supporting our Armed Forces.”