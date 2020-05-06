AMH Material Handling appoints new Senior Design Engineer

Material handling, automation and maintenance specialists AMH Material Handling has appointed Aaran Konarczak as senior design engineer. Konarczak joins the team with extensive industry knowledge and experience from previous material handling and logistics roles.

The post of senior design engineer will see Konarczak assist in the design and development of new automation systems and components. This includes collaborating with both engineering staff and clients to produce design sketches and drawings in accordance with the outlined brief and industry standards required.

In addition to this, Konarczak will also design, research and develop new product ideas and production methods. Konarczak will frequently visit client sites for consultations and surveys as well as liaising with sub-contractors to ensure work is completed satisfactorily.

Aaran Konarczak comments: “Previously I was at Interroll for five years handling conveyor projects and technical support for the UK. It’s very much a similar role at AMH Material Handling in terms of planning conveyor layouts and designing systems, except it will expand to involve more material handling elements.

“When I was working at Interroll, I was predominately the main contact for the AMH Material Handling account assisting with layouts and technical support. AMH has and still does use Interroll products within its automation installations and I will be well equipped to assist on-site with any technical issues utilising my previous experience.

“I developed a really good working relationship with Adrian Carter and the team at AMH through my position at Interroll. AMH is a very customer-focused company which prides itself on delivering results. This is very much in line with my mind-set and so it’s a natural career progression.”

Adrian Carter, sales director, AMH Material Handling concludes: “Having worked with Aaran during his time at Interroll, we know he is very experienced within the industry and knowledgeable of conveyor systems. We are looking forward to him joining the AMH Material Handling team and assisting with new projects as the business continues to grow and expand its products and services.”