An industry-first from Explore Plant and Transport Solutions, Xwatch Safety Solutions and Trackunit

Explore Plant and Transport Solutions, headquartered in Worksop, is committed to leading the way in site safety through the continued development of new and innovative ideas, forging partnerships with leading technology developers, to provide state-of-the-art technically efficient solutions for its blue-chip customers.

The company’s latest collaboration is with Xwatch Safety Systems and Trackunit, which together, have designed and developed an industry first with the Xwatch Simple Safe Two Series Roll Over Monitor, which is connected to Trackunit’s telematic system.

Since the SS2’s first trial, Explore has since added the SS2 system to its front tipping dumper specification demonstrating its commitment to safety and providing customers with the latest innovation in dumper safety.

The new safety system was first proposed when Chris Gatheridge, Head of Operations at Explore Plant and Transport Solutions, had a conversation with Dan Leaney, Sales and Operations Director at Xwatch Safety Solutions asking whether an XW system could be adapted to work with a dumper to warn the operator if the machine was at ‘tipping point’. The Xwatch engineers came up with a solution and this was fitted on one of Explore’s hire fleet six-tonne cabbed dumpers.

Dan explained, “The Xwatch system monitors the driving style of the operator and gives an early alert to the operator via the Trackunit telematics of a potential pitch and roll-over situation. The system tells the operator when he/she is reaching the manufacturer’s published limits. In the event of a roll-over, the Xwatch system will stop the engine, preventing further operation of the machine, which eliminates engine damage and other potential hazards on site. The Trackunit telematics system is able to send real-time reports of this event”.

Ryan Pike, Market Development at Trackunit commented, “It is fantastic to be included in a new innovative system in plant that can prevent incidents before they happen. I have been lucky enough to witness the positive effects this collaboration has already had and know it will be a massive safety success.

The team agreed that adding the Trackunit telemetry to analyse these events and use the evidence to adapt the technology is where further progressions can be made.

In certain cases, we have already been able to prove that it is not an operator at fault for causing an alarm to trigger, but how a ramp on-site was engineered (outside of the limitations of the machine). After advising site of this error, adjustments with the haul road and ramps were made, allowing the dumpers to work more effectively, efficiently, and safely.”

Ryan added, “Matching the machine data with the SS2 data in the Trackunit platform and enabling early warning alerts has given Explore and HS2 to the ability to engage on safety events in a proactive, rather than reactive manner.”

Chris commented on the collaboration, “At Explore, safety is the driving factor in our decisions. We strive to be an industry leader, redefining site standards with a focus on safety. The system that we have developed in partnership with Xwatch and Trackunit is a simple solution to a common problem on sites across the UK and ultimately works to mitigate the likelihood of a rollover situation before it has a chance to occur. It is innovative systems like these that will continue to secure and protect contractors and staff on-site, making it more accessible and safer for all.”

Dan concluded, “We (Xwatch) have been working with Explore for around two years. Chris chooses the XW series 4 and 5 on all of the company’s excavators 13 tonne and above. We are delighted to continue this collaboration with the introduction of the new SS2. Together we are taking site safety to a whole new level.”

Simple Safe Two Series Roll Over Monitor…

The SS2 uses a compact controller coupled with a three-axis platform angle sensor – it’s designed to be robust, reliable and cost-effective. It supports optional telematics for data logging and an optional secondary sensor for articulated equipment.

In its standard guise, the maximum roll angle can be set from 1 to 32 degrees (0- 63%). An audible alarm sounds when the maximum tilt has been exceeded. Intelligent filtering is used to separate actual machine tilt from bouncing and vibration.

In the unfortunate event of a roll-over, SS2 will send a signal that can be used to cut the engine, and/or activate a siren or beacon. The control module samples angle data 250 times a second providing precise monitoring.

Installation of the system can be achieved by any competent plant fitter. No calibration is required and there are no moving parts. Apart from the occasional visual inspection, the system is maintenance-free. own cannot provide. If data logging is required, SS2 supports optional telematics.

The SS2 is suitable for a variety of machines that run the risk of pitch and roll – these include small twin rollers, small excavators, walk behind dumpers, commercial mowers, golf buggies and quad carts.

