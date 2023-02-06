Andreas Krause leaves Clark Europe

COO Andreas Krause has left Clark Europe at his own request on 31 January 2023 to devote himself to other tasks in the future. Krause has been employed at the Clark Europe headquarters in Duisburg since 2008 and has been responsible for Spare Parts, Order Processing, Technical Support, IT, the European Development Centre, and Logistics in the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2019. The position of COO will not be filled at Clark Europe. Andreas Krause’s areas of responsibility have been reallocated within Clark.

Karl Hielscher, Director Logistics, will be responsible for logistics and order processing for trucks in the future and has been granted power of attorney. In addition to the entire internal logistics, Hielscher’s tasks include the workshop, the reconditioning of used trucks, the spare parts warehouse and the customer service for the direct sales, which the materials handling vehicles manufacturer established for the Duisburg region in 2018.

