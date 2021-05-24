Another sweet deal for Knowles with new contract win

Knowles Transport has been appointed as Kinnerton Confectionery’s warehousing and distribution partner.

It is an exciting development for Knowles as it marks the company’s first move into temperature-controlled logistics once the contract goes live in September 2021.

Chocolate manufacturer Kinnerton, which was the first brand to offer character chocolate in the UK in 1978, will partner with Knowles on a multi-year deal where the Cambridge-based haulier will be responsible for managing all their SKU’s as well as their warehousing and distribution.

The Kinnerton contract is yet another exciting addition to Knowles’ portfolio of high profile customers that sit within the food and drink sector – which the company has strategically built over the years by offering high quality end-to-end supply chain solutions whilst retaining a competitive cost model.

After evaluating the supply chain proposition against others in the market, Knowles’ adaptable and customer-centric approach was a key differentiator against the competition.

Knowles also have secured an extension on their contract with Humdinger Foods – also part of the Zertus group of companies along with Kinnerton – in turn providing a single logistics solution.

Having worked with Humdinger for the past four years, which process and package both own and branded snacks, Knowles has consistently demonstrated its willingness to go the extra mile and accommodate its customers’ specific requirements. One such example is ensuring that multiple levels of allergen segregation for different nut types is achieved in certain areas of the warehouse operation.

Providing flexible end-to-end supply chain solutions for nearly 90 years, Knowles Transport has continuously pushed the boundaries to ensure they continue to deliver the highest level of service to its customers.

Currently operating a fleet of 120 vehicles and 200 trailers, Knowles has recently bolstered its fleet with additional tractor units and trailers as well as increasing capacity at their Wimblington site to 30,000 racked locations.

The company’s move into the temperature controlled sector is yet another example of its ambition, agility and dedication to customer care that it has prided itself on for three generations.

Knowles currently operates more than two million square feet of warehousing space offering contract logistics, full-loads and part-loads, retailer consolidation, groupage and pallet network distribution, dedicated fleet management, and comprehensive co-packing capabilities.

Still wholly owned and operated as a family business, Alex Knowles – the 3rd generation of Knowles to take the helm as Managing Director – is excited to enter a partnership with Kinnerton and to build its reputation as the go-to expert in food and drink 3PL across varying temperature bands.

Alex commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Kinnerton to manage all of their warehousing and distribution requirements.

“We are constantly looking for new and exciting opportunities in order to diversify our offering and its movement into the temperature controlled sector is an example of the forward thinking and confident approach we are firmly taking at Knowles.

“By regularly investing in the company’s assets and operations, the business aims to ensure that its new and existing customers consistently receive a market-leading service that is tailored to the needs of their specific supply chain requirements.”