AntwerpXL postponed to October 2022

AntwerpXL, the award-winning breakbulk and heavy lift event, has been postponed from December 2021 to 4 – 6 October 2022.

The decision has been made in consultation with the community due to the announcement on Covid restrictions by the Government in Belgium last week. The situation looks likely to continue for the weeks ahead, directly impacting Easyfairs’ ability to serve the industry in the best possible way.

AntwerpXL, which during its incredible first edition attracted key visitors and exhibitors from across the industry’s biggest, best and most innovative players, will be held at the Antwerp Expo in Antwerp, Belgium in October 2022.

Sophie McKimm, Event Manager of AntwerpXL, says: “After the success of the inaugural event, we know how valuable holding an event in person is to the industry. In an industry survey, over 82% of respondents choose a live exhibition similarly to previous years as their preferred format for a future event, once safe to do so. We are confident that, with the new dates we will achieve great success!”

Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO of Port of Antwerp, says: “We were all looking forward to meeting each other live again at this Christmas edition. After all, the breakbulk community relies strongly on interpersonal relationships and the COVID situation has been testing us for a long time now. As difficult as this decision was, it is best for everyone’s safety. Easyfairs can count on our continued support to reunite the breakbulk community in Antwerp on 4 – 6 October 2022.”

XL Connect, AntwerpXL’s 1-2-1 meetings programme, will continue to facilitate networking online from 7 – 9 December 2021. Those looking to connect with industry peers and enable business can still do so by registering for the 2021 event. Once registered you will receive your personal link and more information on how to book your meetings on this networking platform.

AntwerpXL provides all year-round knowledge and resources, feeding into a platform for the industry to come together, networking with people from across the industry and find the products and solutions needed for their businesses. For more information about the event, visit www.antwerpxl.com.