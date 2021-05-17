AO go with Giti GTR955 Combi Road on new Tiger Trailers fleet

Online electricals retailer, AO has selected the Giti GTR955 Combi Road tyre for its new fleet of 50 Tiger Moving Double Deck trailers.

The units, which run on size 215/75R17.5, are bespoke designed and has a kerb weight of 15,000 kilogrammes, with a gross vehicle weight of 39,000 kilogrammes.

The Giti GTR955 Combi Road was originally launched at the start of 2019 in 22.5” sizes, with 17.5” coming to market in August last year.

In-line with AO’s sustainability initiatives, the tyres allow maximum load capacity with high mileage potential while a rolling resistance of C delivers reduced fuel consumption.

Designed for regional and long-haul operations, key features include vastly improved regular wear and an optimised footprint which has been achieved through an enhanced the tyre profile, advanced belt construction and a newly developed tread compound.

The tyres are fully retreadable and carry the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol denoting safe all-year usage.

The relationship between AO and Giti was established 18 months ago, since when Giti group product has exclusively supplied tyres for its wholly owned logistics fleet of 2,000 units, trailers and vans.

Tyres operating across the fleet also include the Giti GSR225 Combi Road which is utilised in the steer position, and the Giti GDL617 which operates on drive axles.

The partnership is ran through Giti Fleet, an end-to-end complete tyre solutions service that optimises operation costs and enhances overall business competitiveness. This includes products, maintenance, quality monitoring, retreading, technical support and 24-hour roadside assistance.

AO operates from five major distribution centres around the UK which service the company’s 23 ‘local hub’ depots nationwide.

Karl Williams, Transport Operations Manager at AO Logistics, said: “We’re thrilled to have Giti Tire looking after our UK fleet. We have been continually impressed by their attention to detail, on-site account management team and quality of work.

“The new GTR955 Combi Road tyres we’ve put onto our 50 new double decker trailers have fantastic durability and will have a huge impact on fuel efficiency.”

Specially developed in cooperation with Giti Tire’s European R&D Centre in Hannover, Germany, the Giti GTR955 Combi Road is manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art production facility in Jakarta, Indonesia.

www.giti-tire.eu.