Apprentices embark on new careers with Port of Tyne

One of the UK’s major deep-sea ports, the Port of Tyne, is bolstering its skilled workforce by welcoming an intake of 10 new apprentices in an array of specialisms across the business.

This year’s cohort are taking on roles throughout the Port’s business areas including IT, operations, engineering and security, and will be supported with a blend of on-the-job and classroom-based training throughout their apprenticeship. The new intake also includes the Port’s first Marine Operations Officer Apprentice, Rebecca Finley, who’s apprenticeship is only the third of its kind in the UK and the only one north of the Humber.

Providing employment opportunities through apprenticeships is an initiative that the Port of Tyne has been proud to offer for over a decade and forms a key strand of the Port’s ‘Fit for the Future’ Tyne 2050 pledge. As a major employer in the North East, the Port of Tyne is committed to ensuring that its workforce is equipped with the right skills, capabilities and career development opportunities to safeguard the Port for the future. ‘Fit for the Future’ takes into consideration future market requirements and developments in technology and digital to ensure the Port’s skill set is current and future proof. The project also incorporates the Port’s graduate scheme which is entering its second year with new graduates in operations, maintenance, project delivery and marketing.

“Our apprenticeship scheme is a vital component of our ‘Fit for the Future’ Tyne 2050 strategy and apprentices have always played an important role in our workforce,” commented Laura Stuart Parks, Head of People at the Port of Tyne. She added: “We are delighted to be welcoming the newest intake of apprentices and look forward to supporting them at the start of what we’re sure will be very successful careers.”

The latest apprentices beginning their careers with the Port of Tyne are: Reece Sanderson, IT apprentice; Alex Dyke, Multi skilled Operative apprentice; Saffron Robson, Accountancy Apprentice; Rebecca Finlay, Port Marine Operations Officer Apprentice; Ellis Thompson, Electrical Engineering Apprentice; Jay Wright, Mechanical Engineering Apprentice; Dylan Forrest, Security Apprentice; Brandon Boyle, General Maintenance Apprentice; Niall Docherty, Civil Engineering Apprentice; Devin Humble, Warehouse Apprentice.

