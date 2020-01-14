ArrowXL appoints Peter Louden as COO

ArrowXL, the UK’s leading two-person home delivery expert, has appointed a highly experienced professional to its main Board to support the next stage of the company’s operational transformation and growth. Peter Louden is joining the business as COO with overall responsibility for the ArrowXL day-to-day operational performance and a remit to further develop the company’s successful business proposition.

Peter has extensive board-level operational experience in the sector which spans two-person delivery, home delivery, transport and warehousing. He joins from Clipper Logistics where he was Business Solutions Director. Previous roles include Managing Director at Nightfreight and senior positions within Amazon and Doddle.

Peter Louden COO at ArrowXL, said: “I am excited to be taking up this role to support Charlie and the team in continuing to provide a range of excellent services to customers and growing the scope and profitability of the organisation. This is a challenging and fast-growing sector and ArrowXL is in a strong position to maximise these opportunities.”

Commenting on the appointment Charlie Shiels, CEO at ArrowXL said: “Operational excellence is absolutely key to our success – both in terms of service and financial performance. Peter has over 30 years experience in the sector and a strong proven track record so is exactly what we need to help support our ambitious plans for change and growth.”