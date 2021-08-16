ArrowXL delivering excellence for Appliance House

Prominent electrical retailer Appliance House has chosen ArrowXL, the leading two-person delivery company to provide a range of home delivery and connection services for their customers.

ArroxXL will deliver circa 500 consignments per month of predominantly white goods to households across the UK using the premium 48-hour service. Depending on local lockdown guidelines all items will be installed in the customer’s room of choice, unpacked, positioned and connected. Customers will be able to choose when they want the item delivered using ArrowXL’s nominated day delivery, or 48-hour service.

Customers will be able to use the askAXL tracking web-app which allows them to track their orders in real time as their 2-hour time slot dynamically reduces to just 30 minutes. They can track their purchase as it works its way through the network and on the day of delivery can track the vehicle using the interactive map.

Chris Reid, Managing Director at Appliance House said: “We’re a leading UK Supplier who specialise in providing best quality appliances and accessories. We were looking for a delivery partner who would be able to complement our service and maintain our first-class customer service expectations. Quite often the delivery drivers are the only face to face interaction that our customers have throughout the delivery journey. The ArrowXL team provide an excellent service and their tracking app enables our customer to take control of their delivery options.”

Craig Kavanagh, Sales Director at ArrowXL added: “We’re delighted to be working with Appliance House. Our ability to offer a range of delivery solutions makes us increasingly appealing to a wide range of organisations who are committed to providing high standards across the supply chain.”