ArrowXL goes ‘GOLD’ and receives industry-leading Health and Safety Award

ArrowXL, the leading two-person delivery company, has been announced as a winner in the internationally recognised RoSPA Health and Safety Awards 2020. The company was granted the gold award after being commended for its exceptional high standards towards health and safety of its employees.

Chris Purcell, Head of Risk at ArrowXL, said: “Health & Safety is one of our core company values, so achieving the RoSPA Gold Award underpins ArrowXL’s commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all our colleagues. The award also demonstrates the performance of our H&S team who are passionate in the pursuit of excellence and the very highest standards.

Chris added; “What we have accomplished together so far has been great, but our work is certainly not over. We will be continuing this journey with more dedication than ever before. If we’ve made this much progress in just one year, I’m excited to see what we can achieve three-years down the line!”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of qualifications, awards and events, said: “The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, but it receives entries from organisations around the world, making it one of the most sought-after global accolades in health and safety.

“RoSPA wants every employee, wherever they are, to work safe in the knowledge that they will be going home unharmed and healthy at the end of every day. The RoSPA Award winners are vital to help achieve this goal, as by entering they are driving up standards and setting new benchmarks for organisations everywhere. Currently, around 7million people are directly impacted by the RoSPA Awards, but the scheme’s influence is even wider.”