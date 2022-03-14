ArrowXL appoints new Commercial Director

ArrowXL, the UK’s largest and longest established 2-person home delivery specialist, has appointed a Commercial Director with extensive international retail, supply chain and e-commerce experience. Greg Whyman joins the team with a remit to continue to drive the strategic development of the company as it continues to grow, looking at new products and solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Greg joins from TVG (The Very Group) where he was Head of 2 Person Fulfilment & Logistics responsible for circa.1 million home deliveries and 90,000 collections per annum as well as around 2.8m returns and pre-retail parcels per annum. Prior to that he held a number of positions at Dixons Carphone including Services Liaison Manager where he acted as the conduit between the supply chain functions and the retail leadership team to support the delivery of the business strategy and objectives.

Charlie Shiels, CEO at ArrowXL, said: “Greg brings a unique perspective to our business having previously been on the customer side. He understands first-hand the issues that retailers are facing and this will help to drive our strategy and product development roadmap. He is a great asset to our team.”

Greg Whyman said: “The post covid world will see a new chapter for 2-person delivery companies as we face different challenges such as the need for sustainable solutions and the risks and benefits of smart technology. This is an exciting sector with ArrowXL both the largest and most established player and I can’t wait to be part of their journey.”