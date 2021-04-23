ArrowXL invests £500k in new technology

ArrowXL has invested over half a million pounds in technology designed to further build on the delivery experience for its customers and increase efficiency. The company has partnered with supply chain specialist Zetes to replace all its existing on-the-road hand-held terminals and upgrade its delivery software.

The new Honeywell CT60 HHTs have a scan functionality that can read barcodes from further away and even identify those in a poor condition, reducing the need for manual input. The supporting Mobile Device Management software provides real time tracking of assets and can be fully customised to meet the specific needs of the business. The platform can also manage day to day use in-house and deploy upgrades throughout the whole ArrowXL estate without the need for technical assistance.

Craig Kavanagh, ArrowXL Director, said: “This investment forms part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring that our infrastructure can continue to support the highest standards of delivery. We are confident that this will provide us with an excellent platform as we continue to grow our business.”

Amir Harel, Managing Director, Zetes UK said: “Zetes is delighted to be able to partner with a progressive logistics provider such as ArrowXL, helping them to improve business efficiency and, through our market-leading wholly managed services, keeping their operations moving to ensure their growing customer base continues to receive an outstanding delivery service. We look forward to continuing to work with them in partnership to identify and enable further efficiency improvements going forward.”