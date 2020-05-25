ArrowXL to deliver for InsideOut Living

InsideOut Living, an online retailer that provides a carefully curated range of fresh products, for inside and outside the home, has chosen ArrowXL, the leading 2-person delivery company, as its partner to support the next phase of its growth. The contract is worth in excess of £250k.

ArrowXL will handle around 100 deliveries each week to both homes and commercial premises nationwide and will bring the item to the ‘room of choice’ or the garden, unpack it and remove the packaging. Deliveries will be made Monday to Saturday with items fully tracked and regular communication from the ArrowXL customer team provided about the progress of the delivery.

Rhys Evans, Managing Director of InsideOut Living, said: “Our brand ethos is to put the customer first. We do that by offering a first-class service with flexible delivery and returns options that fit in with busy lifestyles. ArrowXL has shown us that they understand the importance of this and have the experience and expertise to ensure it happens.”

Craig Kavanagh, Sales Director of ArrowXL, said: “InsideOut Living has identified that delivery forms an integral part of the customer experience and that the choice of partner is vital. Initiatives such as the recent launch of our specialist My Customer line, which is now in operation providing rapid response to delivery drivers to minimise non-delivery through mapping technology and real-time data, is a prime example of how we are leading the field in this area.”