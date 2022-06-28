ArrowXL to deliver outdoor adventures in a TENTBOX

ArrowXL, the UK’s largest and longest established 2-person home delivery specialist has been awarded a contract with TENTBOX, the British-based roof top tent business to deliver 80 TENTBOX’s per week to households across the UK.

TENTBOX chose ArrowXL as their preferred UK delivery partner because of their great reputation as high-end delivery providers. They will take advantage of ArrowXL’s Diary Booking Service, allowing customers to select a delivery date of their choice.

TENTBOX are passionate about creating opportunities for their customers to have spontaneous adventures and getting back to nature. Their tents are high-value items so it was important for them to find a delivery partner who would complement their ethos and provide a great customer service.

Neill Shurville, Head of Operations at TENTBOX, commented: “It’s a lifestyle that we’re selling at TENTBOX so it was really important to us that our delivery partner understood our products and could answer any of our customers questions with confidence and authority. ArrowXL are great brand ambassadors and we have been really impressed with the contract mobilisation so far. We look forward to working together and growing our respective businesses.”

Allan Pape, Business Development Manager at ArrowXL added: “By using ArrowXL as their logistics partner for their warehousing and distribution, TENTBOX can deliver products to their customers faster, and ensure the delivery communication is clear and accurate. It also means we can keep them up to date on stock levels and help with their forecasting.”

