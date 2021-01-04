Asset Alliance Group strengthens national customer focus with additional dedicated role

Simon Bird has been appointed as National Account Manager for Asset Alliance Group as the business expands its team and reinforces its commitment to nationwide fleets.

Bird brings more than 30 years’ experience to the business, having worked at Ryder for 15 years, most recently as Account Director, as well as roles at BRS Automotive, Lex Transfleet and Continental.

His new position is part of a wider initiative by the commercial vehicle specialist to increase its focus on larger fleets, and Bird will work to maintain and develop relationships across key accounts in contract hire, rental, and leasing.

Commenting on his new position, Bird says: “Competition in the asset finance business is fierce, especially in the current climate but Asset Alliance Group works differently to the rest.

“We want to build business relationships that last, ensuring we are the ‘go to’ partner for our customers and giving them peace of mind that they can always count on our support.

“My aim is to develop existing partnerships even further and to continue to offer value that goes way beyond the initial deal.”

He adds: “Asset Alliance Group has an unrivalled reputation in the market combined with a truly unique business model, something that attracted me to the role. The Group has a real appetite for growth and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and being part of a truly dedicated team.”

Asset Alliance Group prides itself on being an independent finance house, which means it takes all financial and asset risks in-house and can be more flexible in its offering.

The Group has five UK sites in Wolverhampton, Leeds, Ringwood, Newmains in Scotland and Hanbury Riverside in Ipswich.