Austrian metals recycling specialist invests in new UNTHA XR

Austrian-headquartered metal separation, processing and recycling specialist Schaufler has invested in a new machine from fellow native brand UNTHA shredding technology, as the business looks to boost the efficiency of its scrap handling operation in 2020 and beyond.

The Ybbs an der Donau-based company is no stranger to ferrous and non-ferrous materials, having operated in the metals market since 1948. The 120-strong team handles copper, aluminium, zinc and stainless steel from scrap dealers, industry, municipal associations and private households, before collecting, sorting, shredding and selling the valuable recyclates to smelting works across Europe.

But keen to develop from a pure trading company into a specialist recycling company, Schaufler sought a proven, heavy duty pre-shredding system that could effectively process metal ‘waste’ to achieve a high quality, homogenous output fraction, allowing further downstream segregation processes to achieve maximum recyclate yield.

A world-renowned UNTHA XR3000C was first trialled back in March 2019, using Schaufler’s own materials. Impressed with the equipment’s high throughputs and low wear rate, the organisation has since invested in an XR shredder of its own.

The UNTHA Eco Drive concept within the XR also lowers energy consumption by 75% compared to standard electro-hydraulic drive options.

“In UNTHA, we have finally found a partner who took our wishes into account and provided targeted, solution-orientated support,” explained Paul Losbichler, Schaufler’s managing director. “We have been particularly impressed with the energy efficiency of the machine and would highly recommend both the unit and the supplier.”

Now fully commissioned, the high-performance solution is configured to achieve throughputs of 20 tonnes per hour for copper cables, 8 tonnes for aluminium and 10 tonnes for composites.

UNTHA’s sales manager Daniel Wresnik added: “The XR is user friendly, easy to maintain and, as we proved with Schaufler’s trial, it can be adapted to suit clients’ very specific requirements.”

The XR range consists of highly economical, slow-running single-shaft shredders which were specially developed for the coarse, medium and fine shredding of untreated household waste, industrial and commercial waste as well as waste wood. However, minimum operating costs combined with maximum performance make these shredders particularly powerful solutions for recycling applications too. More than 250 XRs are already in operation worldwide.