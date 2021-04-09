Automation in the world of fragrance: Jungheinrich builds automated intralogistics system for LUZI AG

Swiss fragrance experts setting up automated warehouse with Jungheinrich in their new production site in Dietlikon

Pallet lift connects automated warehouse in basement with ingoing and outgoing goods on the ground floor and production on the first floor

Jungheinrich Warehouse Control System (WCS) manages efficient automatic operation

LUZI fragrance compounds, a Swiss family company that has been making high-quality fragrance components since 1926, is expanding and investing in a new, central office in Dietlikon, near Zürich. Jungheinrich was chosen for the realisation of the automated warehouse and material flow system. The two-aisle in-house rack with 800 rack storage locations offers double-depth storage for two industry pallets per rack space and a maximum pallet weight of 1,400 kilograms.

The completion of the new building, including the 63 metres long, 15.8 metres wide and 6.7 metres high rack facility, is planned for next year. The entire warehouse is designed for a variety of classes of hazardous substances. The areas are separated by fireproof walls and additional sprinklers prevent the spreading of any fire to neighbouring areas of the warehouse. The new facility is special not only because of its high degree of automation, but also its building design. The warehouse is in the basement of the production building. The two aisle-bound stacker cranes, which Jungheinrich supplies in the two-master design, travel in pits to gain storage height.

Jungheinrich is also delivering the conveyor and control technology, including pallet lift, to the Swiss company, which develops fragrances for products in fine fragrance, body care, air care and home care. The automatic pallet lift connects all three floors of the full solution: the automated warehouse in the basement, ingoing and outgoing goods on the ground floor and production on the first floor. The warehouse will run around 220 days of the year and will significantly increase the efficiency of the production supplies.

Steve Richmond, Director of Logistics Systems commented, “We are thrilled to be implementing an automated warehouse system within LUZI’s new central office in Zurich. The integration of automated warehouse and material flow system will enhance the company’s workflow throughout the entire facility and the deployment of Jungheinrich’s two aisle-bound stacker cranes will support LUZI in gaining additional storage height within the warehouse, further improving efficiency and reducing downtime.”

The material flow for the efficient supply of LUZI’s production with the raw materials from the warehouse is organised by the Jungheinrich Warehouse Control System (WCS). The software optimises the processing of transport orders for the automatic facility, which were transmitted from the customer’s system, to the specified targets.

“LUZI stands for first-class products, high safety and quality standards as well as competent consulting service,” says Jürg Koller, Global CEO. “This is exactly why we chose Jungheinrich as a partner for our new automation solution. Through its expertise in this area, the intralogistics expert has proven over and over that Jungheinrich stands for the same values.”