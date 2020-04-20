Avanta UK celebrates 20 years of service, thanks loyal customers

Avanta UK Ltd., a Leeds company that specialises in the design, supply and installation of a range of storage and construction systems is celebrating 20 years of service to customers throughout the UK. In doing so, the company wishes to thank its loyal customers for trusting them with their business.

The company was formed in 2000 from a merger of Castleford’s Abacus Storage and Bradford’s Pennine Storage. Following the merger, Avanta UK relocated to Leeds to take advantage of everything the local area had to offer. Over the last 20 years they have grown from a regional provider to a business supporting nationally recognised companies such as Next and Redbull.

Avanta’s annual turnover of close to £15 million means that they have the resources to tackle even the biggest projects. They are looking forward to taking on new warehouse refits, company workspace reorganisations, and other complex projects over the next two decades, including helping businesses move forwards in the increasingly technology focused warehousing and logistics sectors.

Avanta has had the opportunity to work on some truly impressive projects over the years. One particular project involved designing and building 14,000 pallet positions for a distribution centre in Derby. Avanta’s customer relies on the pallet stacking system to fulfil tens of thousands of weekly deliveries throughout the UK.

Pallet racking is not all that Avanta UK does. Another recent project had the company working with a West Yorkshire power station to completely fill out a brand-new workshop. Avanta designers and technicians came up with a system featuring nearly a dozen drawer units along with an island, workbenches, and a central storage area complete with shelved cabinets.

A typical project begins with a free site survey and full CAD design, which is followed by presentation to the customer for approval. Avanta can handle the design and installation of mezzanine floors, commercial storage systems for warehousing and other needs, and interior solutions for offices and workspaces.

The Avanta UK team takes great pride in their ability to custom design storage and construction solutions for just about any need. They employ skilled designers, craftsmen and installation professionals who deliver high-quality solutions built to specifications.

As they celebrate their 20-year milestone this year, Avanta wants customers to know how grateful they are for their business. The company and its team members look forward to many more decades of working with customers on the most challenging projects.

More About Avanta UK Ltd

Avanta UK Ltd is an independent company that designs, installs, and maintains a variety of warehousing, storage, and construction solutions. The company works on projects of any size for businesses in a variety of sectors. They work with manufacturing partners to provide high-quality materials and competitive pricing on both standard and non-standard applications. Avanta UK installs nationwide by way of operations in Birmingham, Glasgow, London, and Manchester.

CONTACT:

Avanta UK Ltd

Unit B1, Astra Park

Parkside Lane

Leeds

West Yorkshire, UK LS11 5SZ

Tel: 0800 975 4933 / 0113 384 8777

Email: info@avantauk.com

web: https://www.avantauk.com/contact/