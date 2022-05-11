Averda appoints Niteese Lenton as Chief Financial Officer

Averda, the leading end-to-end waste management, treatment and recycling company in emerging markets is pleased to announce the appointment of Niteese Lenton as Chief Financial Officer.

Niteese brings with her a wealth of relevant experience and knowledge with over 20 years’ financial management experience in the automotive and logistics sectors. She has been Finance Director for Ford Motor Company Middle East & Africa and, more recently, served as Deputy Group CFO at Tristar Transport, an integrated energy logistics company based in Dubai, where she was responsible for the management of the finance team. Niteese holds an MBA in Finance and a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Florida A&M University, USA.

Malek Sukkar, CEO, said: “Niteese’s past experience of financial management in multinational corporations with a presence in many of our countries of operation makes her an excellent candidate for the role as CFO at Averda, and one that I am certain she will excel at given her past achievements. I would like to thank Samir Sharma, our current CFO, for his invaluable contribution to the success of Averda over the past four years and wish him all the best in his next endeavour.”

