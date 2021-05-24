Averda welcomes return of Lisa Emami as Chief Talent Officer

Averda, the leading end-to-end waste management, treatment and recycling company in emerging markets is pleased to announce the reappointment of Lisa Emami as Chief Talent Officer.

Lisa will have responsibility to lead Averda’s overall human resources strategy, drive a talent-focused company culture, and support the needs and aspirations of Averda’s 14,000+ employees.

Bringing 18 years of HR experience to the role, Lisa has designed and implemented solutions around the employee lifecycle for Fortune 50 organisations, as well as for SMEs in developed and emerging markets across the automotive, environmental services, HR consultancy and QSR industries.

Lisa Emami commented: “I am very pleased to be returning to Averda at a time when the business is taking major steps towards diversifying its portfolio of services, positioning itself to be the leading provider of sustainable waste solutions in emerging markets. Working for a company with real-world impact matters to me, and it’s an incredible opportunity to create purpose-driven talent management practices that inspire current and future employees to find greater meaning in their work and careers.”

Lisa previously spent seven years with Averda, during which time her team’s award-winning people programmes helped to accelerate Averda’s transformation into the international operator it is today; her first appointment to Chief Talent Officer occurred in 2016. After leaving Averda in 2018, Lisa held key leadership positions with talent management consultancy Propel International and leading restaurants and foods company Americana Group.

Malek Sukkar, CEO, said: “I am delighted to welcome Lisa back to the team at such a pivotal time for Averda. Lisa will be instrumental as we attract, develop and build the skills and capabilities that will help us continue our march towards a more circular economy, with an increased focus on recycling and sustainability. Her experience will ensure that we have the best team possible for the years to come, as we grow and develop the business and our service offerings.”