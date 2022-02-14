Axiom GB appoints new Sales Engineer

Axiom GB has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Julian Tarratt as Sales Engineer. Julian brings with him extensive sales experience and in his new role he will be spearheading Axiom’s drive for controlled growth in the materials handling market.

A British company, Axiom GB has its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Tamworth. The company is a specialist designer, manufacturer, installer and maintenance provider of sortation, conveyors and mechanical handling systems.

Julian has over 25 years’ experience in sales, the last 19 years working with PCE Automation Ltd. During his career he has specialised in technical sales, taking customer information and providing the optimum solution to meet a specific challenge. Working in the automation market for so many years has also given him a good understanding of both mechanical and control systems.

Matthew Nickson, director of Axiom comments, “We are delighted to welcome Julian on board. His blend of technical sales expertise, specific automation knowledge and business principles are an ideal match for Axiom.

“We have always prided ourselves on our technical ability to design and manufacture complete turnkey solutions which solve our clients’ material and mechanical handling challenges. Our clearly defined ethos is to supply the right solution for each individual customer, on time and in budget.”

Julian comments, “Working for Axiom which has a focused marketplace and a driven product development programme instantly appealed to me. The company has a professional, warm and friendly culture with a direct line to help and support from the management.

“My role will encompass both account management of existing customers along with building relationships with prospective clients. I am looking forward to engaging with new companies, understanding their unique requirements and the key issues that they are looking to solve.

“I am also excited to be involved in Axiom’s business planning and future product development. To this end, I will be gathering market intelligence to enhance future growth.

“Joining Axiom gives me the chance to use my accumulated sales and technical knowledge to drive an exciting and expanding business forward. Working with the team, our goal is to further extend Axiom’s unique position as a market leader in sortation and dispatch solutions.”

Away from work, Julian manages an U16 football team, Market Bosworth FC, a team which includes two of his sons. As well as playing football himself for a 5-aside team, he is also a keen gardener.

www.axiomgb.com