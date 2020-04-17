Axiom GB responds to NHS appeal for face shields

Tamworth based, Axiom GB, has responded to the NHS appeal to UK manufacturers for increased production of vital personal protective equipment (PPE) to help combat the coronavirus crisis. Axiom, a materials handling specialist, has dedicated two of its 3D printers to printing plastic parts for face shields. Production of the parts, which are given freely to the NHS, continues in the Axiom facility 24 hours a day.

Once completed the face shield parts are forwarded to a specialist 3D printing business, Solid Print3D. This company started the charity initiative to help the NHS by producing face shields and appealed to other manufacturers to offer production support – Axiom GB responded to the call.

Matthew Nickson, director of Axiom GB comments, “As this devastating virus continues to put our NHS under immense strain, it is essential that we keep our frontline NHS healthcare workers as safe as possible. By supplying them with the PPE that they require it will help achieve this.

“Like much of the country we are working from home, but we are fortunate to live close to our production facility where we have a number of 3D printers. The process of producing plastic parts for face shields on a 3D printer is a slow one.

“At present we are dedicating two machines to producing parts on a permanent basis, making sufficient parts for six face shields every four hours. Naturally this involves regular visits to the facility to check on progress and replenish printing material supplies.

“Being in a position to make use of our advanced technology to assist with the country’s effort to protect our NHS is both an honour and a privilege.”

For companies wishing to get involved in this appeal, please visit www.solidprint3d.co.uk/blog for further information.