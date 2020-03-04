B&B Attachments announced as exclusive distributor for Griptech mobile weighing products in England and Wales

B&B Attachments a leading material handling equipment manufacturer based in the UK, announced today its exclusive distribution rights throughout England and Wales for Griptech high-performance weighing systems for forklift trucks.

Mobile weighing technology allows the integration of weighing systems in industrial trucks, with the aim of being able to weigh the load directly. Using mobile weighing technology eliminates the need for stationary scales. This means no additional routes, no waiting time on stationary scales, less energy consumption and a lower risk of accidents.

B&B Attachments is the UK’s leading independent supplier of forklift truck attachments and masts, offering the widest range of solutions available from a single source. B&B’s reputation has been built on its ability to solve handling problems through its professional and experienced sales force, to offer well engineered, quality products and to maintain those products through the course of their working life.

Neal Fowler, Sales Director at B&B Attachments comments, “Griptech has many years of experience developing and producing electronic measuring instruments primarily for industrial applications. This makes Griptech mobile weighing systems the ideal product range to add to B&B’s ever growing offering of material handling solutions.

“We are delighted to collaborate with B&B Attachments” said Rodney van der Lingen, Export Manager at Griptech. “Griptech GmbH has made a commitment to focus on European growth, and the UK is central to this expansion. We are confident that we have chosen the right partner in B&B Attachments to develop this market further and ensure customers understand the breadth of the Griptech portfolio. This partnership will further increase market reach and product accessibility of Griptech mobile weighing systems throughout England and Wales” Rodney enthuses.

For more information about B&B Attachments and Griptech Mobile Weighing Systems visit www.bandbattachments.com or https://www.mobileweighing.com or e-mail info@bandbattachments.com