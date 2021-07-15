B&B Attachments exhibits at IMHX Connect 2021

B&B Attachments is delighted to announce that it will exhibit at IMHX Connect. IMHX Connect takes place virtually from the 13th – 17th September 2021. Throughout the five-day event the material handling specialists will showcase its latest solutions in handling technology and engage with buyers from across the UK.

B&B Attachments has been established for over 40 years. It specialised in the design and manufacture of material handling solutions. This includes forklift truck attachments from leading manufacturer KAUP and ancillary systems, such as cameras and weighing systems. B&B Attachments also design and manufacture bespoke, specialist attachments at its facility in Northumberland, for customers with unique requirements. This includes PowerMount, a unique patented system that enables the truck operator to quickly change from one hydraulic attachment to another in just 90 seconds. B&B offers an extensive range of handling solution to an array of industry sectors, including construction, brewing, paper handling and logistics.

“B&B is excited to be participating in this flexible online experience for the intralogistics industry and to be at the forefront of technological innovation. It is the time for the industry to embrace change and encourage these new ways of working, such as virtual networking. The team are especially looking forward to connecting with our customers and industry contacts at the event. They will be on hand for 1:1 meetings and flexible virtual networking, very easily, and at times that suit our customers, from their desktops.” Comments Neal Fowler, Sales Director at B&B Attachments.

