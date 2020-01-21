B&B Attachments exhibits at the UK’s only dedicated concrete event

Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, The UK CONCRETE Show has grown to become Europe’s largest specialist concrete event and is attended by key buyers and industry professionals from all over the world. This year visitors will see both live in-hall and outside demos, as well as experiencing everything that is new in the world of concrete from the top names in the industry.

B&B Attachments, the UK’s leading specialists in the design and manufacture of bespoke forklift truck attachment solutions, will exhibit its K320, PowerMount and FBH05 Beam Grab attachments from its BlockMaster range on stand 40. This will be the fourth consecutive year that B&B has exhibited at the UK Concrete Show and with over 200 exhibitors, and over 300 product groups, this year is set to be the best one yet.

The show, which takes place on the 25th and 26th March 2020 at the NEC, Birmingham, is gearing up to be the largest industry platform for showcasing everything that is new in design, manufacture, specifying, site installation, testing, maintaining and repairing in the concrete sector.

This year B&B Attachments will exhibit its popular K320 forklift attachment which is part of the sought after BlockMaster range, made uniquely for specialist applications within the construction industry.

The K320 attachment is rated at 3200kg and is ideally suited to yard work and loading. The attachment offers excellent durability, performance and maximum productivity when handling up to two block packs or multiple kerb loads at a time.

The PowerMount quick release system shown together with the K320 attachment, enables a quick change from one hydraulic attachment to another in just 90 seconds, without the need for an engineer or any tools. It allows one forklift truck to use several attachments, providing the best possible utilisation of a forklift fleet.

B&B Attachments will also exhibit its FBG05 Beam Grab. This attachment has been manufactured by B&B to assist in the unloading process of floor beams. Designed to fit crane delivery vehicles, the beam grab can lift anything from two to six beams of varying sizes in one single lift.

The B&B team of specialist staff will be on the stand, offering years of industry knowledge and advice to help you solve any material handling task. Visit B&B’s stand 40 to find out how efficient material handling can transform your operation. Book an appointment today with one of B&B’s specialists by e-mailing info@bandbattachments.com

www.bandbattachments.com