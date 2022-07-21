B&B is getting back to Exhibitions

Following a long break, UK exhibitions and trade shows are back, and they are better than ever. After a difficult couple of years for everyone, exhibitions are more important than ever for the material handling industry.

This year B&B Attachments exhibition calendar is making up for lost time. “The collective and physical effect that exhibitions have is something that cannot be replicated by virtual events. There is a significant value in experiencing face to face meetings, product innovations and thought leadership seminars, together as an industry.” Comments Mike Barton, Managing Director at B&B Attachments.

B&B have already successfully exhibited at the UK Concrete Show and the Design & Build Show in Oman, where the company showcased its brick and block handling attachments. It also attended LogiMat in Stuttgart on the stand of handling solutions partner, KAUP.

IMHX 2022 is next on the list for the UK based forklift attachment manufacturer. The show will open for business at the NEC, Birmingham, from the 6th – 8th September 2022 and will present the developments that are reshaping the post-pandemic global logistics industry.

“For us, IMHX is a must-attend event; we’ve been to every International Materials Handling Exhibition since B&B Attachments was established over 40 years ago. Future technology will be a central focus on B&B’s stand this year. This will include the latest forklift truck attachment innovations in electric handling, smart load control systems and brand-new de-palletising solutions.” Mike enthuses.

The attachment manufacturer will also be exhibiting at Bauma from the 24th – 30th October this year. Housing 200,000 m2 of indoor space and 400,000 m2 outdoor, to more than 3,000 exhibitors, from around 60 countries. Bauma is the world’s leading trade fair for construction machinery, building materials and construction equipment.

“Bauma provides the ideal platform to showcase our heavy duty, innovative, and custom handling solutions for the construction market. It’s the biggest construction exhibition in the world and the ideal meeting place for those key international contacts.” Mike Comments.

Find B&B Attachments this year at IMHX on stand 5F30 and at BAUMA on stand B5304

