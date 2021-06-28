New appointment strengthens sales team

B&B Attachments Ltd (B&B), the Northumberland based manufacturer of forklift truck attachments is pleased to announce the addition of a new Key Account /Export Manager to its team. Steve Egginton brings more than 20 years of material handling solutions experience to the position, with a strong focus on export markets.

Based in Yorkshire, Steve’s main role at B&B will be expanding the company’s customer base and increasing brand engagement with core customers by broadening its UK and international sales network. Steve’s vast experience working with SMEs and larger global organisations is instrumental in developing the growing demand for B&B products.

Neal Fowler, Sales Director at B&B Attachments comments, “We are delighted to welcome Steve as we expand our service and product offerings. Steve’s strong commercial and technical expertise will complement our current skill set, especially as we further expand our export market”.

For all sales enquiries please call our dedicated sales team on 01670 737373 or visit our website www.bandbattachments.com