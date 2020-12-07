B&B Attachments Ltd proudly celebrates 40 years in Business

In the December of 1980, an entrepreneurial couple by the name George and Irene Bell, founded a forklift truck attachment company and named it B&B Fork Lift Truck Attachments Ltd (now B&B Attachments Ltd). Initially, their plan was just to make a living and pay the mortgage. However, when all signs indicated that the industry was accepting B&B Attachments as a serious contender to the other attachment companies, George and Irene decided B&B was going to be number one, and planned to employ the best in the business to achieve this.

This year marks B&B Attachments 40th year in business, that’s four decades of providing quality forklift truck attachments, masts and ancillary systems to the UK and Ireland. The company’s reputation is built on its ability to solve material handling tasks. It prides itself on supplying well-engineered, quality products, and maintaining those products through the course of their working life. Today, B&B also designs and manufactures bespoke, specialist attachments in-house for its global customers with unique requirements.

Mike Barton, Managing Director and first employee of B&B Attachments comments, “B&B has changed so much over the years, but one thing its continued to do is expand its product range to reflect its ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, cost effective solutions to the industry. Our success and longevity is due in part to the capabilities and continuous improvements of our products, but I think what has made us the most successful over the past 40 years, is truly taking the time to understand our customer’s needs.”

Mike continues, “We greatly appreciate the support of all our customers and employees, both past and present, who have helped our company thrive during the past 40 years, without whom we wouldn’t be here today.”

