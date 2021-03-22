B&B Attachments provides handling solutions to S and B EPS

Established in 1978, S and B EPS is one of the UK’s largest producers of expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulation products and civil engineering solutions. This family run company has been manufacturing polystyrene products for more than 40 years and provides a range of building solutions to housing developers, construction companies and beam manufacturers/installers.

S and B EPS has made several significant improvements to its business, including the erection of two warehouse units, investment in new machinery and the creation of a modern office facility, all on its 10-acre Cramlington, Northumberland site. This expansion has doubled the company’s manufacturing and storage capacity.

To support its increased manufacturing capabilities and help improve productivity, B&B Attachments have provided the polystyrene products manufacturer with a specialist 1.5T493G rotating Carton Clamp forklift truck attachment for handling its insulation products, supplied via Permatt Forklift Trucks Ltd.

Established in 1980, B&B Attachments Ltd specialise in the design and manufacture of material handling solutions. As the leading forklift truck attachment company in the UK and Ireland, B&B prides itself on supplying the most comprehensive range of attachments available from one provider.

The rotating Carton Clamp attachment increases both the handling capacity, productivity, and the safe and simultaneous handling of products. The clamping arms of the rotating carton clamp move together and clamp the load with a minimum pressure, ensuring damage-free handling of its sensitive goods. The Attachment is operated hydraulically, has a separate independent sideshift and can rotate 360 degrees, allowing loads to be presented horizontally or vertically, depending on requirements.

Darren Smith, Managing Director of S and B EPS comments, “The demand for high quality insulation products is growing rapidly in the UK, especially in the industrial and commercial flooring sector. This attachment enables us to move our products safely and with optimal visibility when approaching loads. It ensures fast and secure handling of our products without damage.”

www.bandbattachments.com