B&B Attachments returns to the UK Concrete Show 2023

Celebrating 11 years of ‘the show that’s all about concrete’, the UK concrete industry gears up to gather under one roof once again for the launch of the latest technology, together with all that’s new in the world of concrete.

The UK Concrete Show is a concrete specific exhibition, boasting 10,000+m², and 200+ exhibitors with hundreds of product categories on display. The show, which takes place on the 15th and 16th March 2023 at the NEC, Birmingham is the UK’s longest running concrete event.

“Having attended the show numerous times before, B&B Attachments is extremely excited to be exhibiting again this year. This show is one that cannot be missed. It provides the ideal platform and target audience for us to showcase our products to the industry.” Comments Mike Barton, Managing Director at B&B Attachments, the UK’s leading specialists in the design and manufacture of bespoke forklift truck attachments.

Mike Continues, “This year B&B will exhibit its K320 forklift truck attachment together with PowerMount. The K320 attachment offers excellent durability, performance and productivity when handling flagstone packs or multiple kerb loads at a time. This forklift attachment is suited best to yard work and loading. It is shown with the PowerMount quick release system. This unique system enables the truck operator to quickly change from one hydraulic attachment to another in just 90 seconds.”

Also shown on B&B’s stand (number 48) is the Beam Grab attachment. Designed to fit crane delivery vehicles, the beam grab can lift anything from two to six beams of varying size in one single lift.

“These attachments have been manufactured for their safety, reliability, and efficiency. They are part of a range manufactured by B&B to provide solutions for the most complex handling tasks within the industry. This range includes attachments for handling mesh, chamber rings, beams, brick and block packs and kiln bricks.” Mike adds.

If you are thinking of attending the show, the B&B team of friendly specialists will be on stand 48 offering years of industry knowledge and advice to help solve any material handling task. Book an appointment today by e-mailing info@bandbattachments.com

www.bandbattachments.com