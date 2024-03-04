B&B Attachments returns to the UK Concrete Show 2024

The UK Concrete Show 2024 returns for its 12th edition of celebrating all things concrete. This concrete specific exhibition houses over 200 brands across 300+ product categories. It takes place on the 20th and 21st March 2024 at the NEC, Birmingham, and is the UK’s longest running concrete event.

“Having exhibited at the show since 2017, we know the importance of reaching the right target audience. The UK Concrete Show 2024 attracts professionals dedicated purely to this sector. This show is one that cannot be missed. It provides the ideal platform for us to showcase our material handling solutions to the industry.” Comments Mike Barton, Managing Director at B&B Attachments, the UK’s leading specialists in the design and manufacture of bespoke forklift truck attachments.

Mike Continues, “This year B&B will exhibit its K320 forklift truck attachment together with PowerMount. The K320 attachment offers excellent durability, performance, and productivity when handling flagstone packs or multiple kerb loads at a time. This forklift attachment is suited best to yard work and loading. It is shown with the PowerMount quick release system. This unique system enables the truck operator to quickly change from one hydraulic forklift attachment to another in just 90 seconds.”

The PowerMount, designed and manufactured by B&B, allows for attachment change to be completed without the need for an engineer, guaranteeing a fast, easy, and safe way to interchange forklift attachments. PowerMount has become indispensable for companies that frequently handle various types of loads. It allows one forklift truck to use several different attachments, providing the best possible utilisation of a forklift fleet.

Also shown on B&B’s stand 77 is the Beam Grab attachment. Designed to fit crane delivery vehicles, the beam grab can lift anything from two to six beams of varying size in one single lift.

Mike continues, “These attachments have been manufactured for their safety, reliability, and efficiency. They are part of a range called BlockMaster, which has been manufactured to provide solutions for the most complex handling tasks within the industry. This range includes attachments for handling mesh, chamber rings, beams, brick and block packs and kiln bricks. BlockMaster has severely reduced handling and loading times for brick and clay products.”

The company provides handling solutions for builders’ merchants, distributors, dealers, as well as the manufacturers of brick, block, flag, and kerb products, all over the world. Its specialist in-house machinery provides infinite possibilities as to the part sizes it can effectively process. This allows the company to manufacture bespoke material handling solutions to improve productivity and safety within the construction industry.

If you are thinking of attending the show, the B&B team of friendly specialists will be on stand 77, offering years of industry knowledge, and advice, to help solve any material handling task. Book an appointment today by e-mailing info@bandbattachments.com

www.bandbattachments.com

01670 737373