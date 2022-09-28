IMHX Success leads to commitment in 2025

September 2022 saw the highly anticipated return of IMHX, the UK’s largest intralogistics event, taking place at the Birmingham NEC. The exhibition featured some impressive stands showcasing a range of new products and technologies, conferencing seminars, a sustainability zone, entertainment, and most importantly, some major business.

“The 2022 IMHX exhibition proved a real success for B&B Attachments”, comments Mike Barton, Managing Director at B&B Attachments. “The mood of the show was very upbeat, it was great to finally see our customers face to face again. We had an ideal stand position at the entrance to the show hall and the traffic on our stand was constant over the three days. “

IMHX 2022 attracted senior executives from some of the leading names in the retail and manufacturing industries. The show registered thousands of visitors, looking to source new solutions to improve their warehousing operations, stay up to date with the latest industry trends, and grow their professional network.

Mike adds, “We exhibited a wide range of forklift truck attachments on our stand that boost productivity, enhance efficiency, and improve safety. There was a lot of interest in our new innovations, including electric handling solutions. The KAUP electrically operated and electrically controlled fork positioner T160BE, was a main talking point on our stand. This attachment, together with the unveiling of the Open Centre LayerMaster, our latest solution in layer picking and depalletising, created quite a buzz on the stand.”

Mike continues, “The quality of the enquiries we received was of a very high standard. The visitors that came to our stand, came with a purpose to discuss the many advantages of our handling solutions, and were ready to do business. “

“As an exhibitor we were able to capitalise on some brilliant opportunities and came away with many new prospects which our team are now following up. As result of the success from the exhibition we have already re-booked for 2025 and can’t wait for another great show. Thank you to everyone that visited our stand and to Informa for organising a brilliant event.”

