B&B Attachments to Exhibit at the BIG Show in Oman

B&B Attachments exhibits at the BIG Show on the 14th – 16th March at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Muscat.

B&B Attachments, the UK’s leading material handling manufacturer will exhibit for the first time at the BIG Show (Builders International Gathering), together with its official dealer for the region; GOTRADE of the GORICA GROUP.

Mike Barton, Managing Director at B&B Attachments explains the importance of the Middle Eastern market. “It is very encouraging to see that the construction industry in Oman is expecting rapid growth once again in coming years. It plays an important role in the economic uplift and development of the region. This market provides B&B with an abundance of new prospects, as our BlockMaster range becomes more sort after within the industry.”

The BlockMaster range manufactured by B&B Attachments in Northumberland, England comprises of a collection of specialist forklift truck attachments designed for material handling within the building products industry.

The BIG Show is an annual international exhibition that caters to the building and construction industry in Oman, the Middle East, and global markets. The event features an extensive range of the latest building materials, construction equipment, wood machinery, interior furnishings and other products, equipment and technology for building and construction operations. The BIG Show is incorporated with Oman’s Design & Build Week. It is the biggest and most important building, construction, and interior design event in Oman.

Visit B&B Attachments in the UK Pavilion at The BIG Show, to see how the company can support your material handling requirements. Book an appointment today with one of B&B’s specialists by e-mailing info@bandbattachments.com

www.bandbattachments.com