‘Beast from the East’ was no problem for The Winter Wizard from VALE Engineering

Britain may have been hit with heavy snow recently as freezing temperatures plunged to minus 10C in some areas, but that was been good news for Yorkshire-based VALE Engineering whose Winter Wizard salt spreader has overcome the regular problem of being able to spread wet salt. This is because all VALE Engineering gritters use the company’s unique POZI-FEED auger system which works with all types of salt, wet or dry, brown or white.

James Wilson, MD of VALE Engineering comments: “As soon as weather forecasters started predicting that another ‘Beast from the East’ was on the way, the ‘phones were ringing off the hook with logistics, warehousing, manufacturing and retail clients wanting to order The Winter Wizard. Practically everyone has a forklift, or similar, and that is all you need to operate this gritter. We are proud to have helped keep British industry functioning at this difficult time – and still have a limited stock available.”

The Winter Wizard is ideal for distribution centre and factory use where it is vital to keep vehicles moving safely whatever the weather. Provided you have access to a standard forklift, tractor with forklift loader or telehandler then you can use The Winter Wizard, which is a hydraulically-driven salt gritter/spreader specifically designed to be forklift-tine mountable. VALE Engineering claim The Winter Wizard is as easy to pick up as a loaded standard pallet!

The Winter Wizard salt gritter is hydraulically driven from the forklift truck’s third service valve or side shift valve. It is fitted with VALE Engineering’s unique POZI-FEED auger system which means you can spread all types of salt, wet or dry, brown or white. The hopper has a 0.20m³ capacity to take approximately 250kg of salt.

VALE Engineering has considerable experience in providing private sector organisations with gritting equipment for distribution centres and manufacturing plants. Current users include supermarkets, car manufacturing plants, soft drinks manufacturers and oil refineries.

For more information on The Winter Wizard, see https://www.valeuk.com/salt-spreaders/salt-spreaders-for-distribution-centre-factory/the-winter-wizard-salt-spreader-for-distribution-centre-factory/

To order The Winter Wizard, simply telephone 01904 738533 or email info@valeuk.com