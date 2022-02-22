Beat the Red Diesel Ban with Lithium Ion Trucks, says Handling Equipment UK

On 1st April 2022, the government is removing the entitlement to use red diesel and rebated biodiesel in most industrial sectors to help meet its climate change and air quality targets. Andy Williams, managing director of Handling Equipment UK, suggests a proven solution to the impending ban which will affect thousands of fork truck users throughout the UK.

“Today’s generation of Lithium Ion (Li-ion) powered yard trucks offers comparable performance, reliability and durability to ic-engine models,” says Andy. “Also, with no mechanical transmission system, there’s the extra benefit of no moving parts which means there’s no loss of efficiency.”

Typifying this development is the latest range of EP electric trucks which are exclusively powered by Li-ion batteries and offer safe load carrying capacities up to 10 tonnes. The extensive EP range is designed to be operator-friendly for extensive use throughout the UK’s logistics industry within distribution centres and warehouses. However, the flexibility and versatility of the range has simplified numerous handling applications in factories, ports, retail outlets and many other environments where safe and reliable handling is essential.

Previous users of red diesel trucks are now achieving more efficient, more reliable, cheaper and cleaner performance by using Li-ion batteries to power their warehouse and yard trucks. Latest generation liFePO4 batteries also last up to four times longer than lead acid batteries. Additionally, these super-efficient batteries are fully charged from empty in just 2½ hours.

“By specifying Li-ion powered electric trucks, you can make 2022 the year that you ditch your dirty diesel yard trucks and future-proof your business,” says Andy. “I suspect that the red diesel ban will actually turn out to be the prompt that forces companies to consider emission-free, electric alternatives.”

