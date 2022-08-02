Beaverswood appoints new Marketing Manager to support growth and International Development

ZEBRA - Enabling. Performance Inspiring. Potential.
Appointments, Featured News, Pack Stack Rack and Roll, Safety at Work, Warehouse

Workplace visual communications and safety specialist Beaverswood has appointed a senior executive to oversee its brand development and product marketing as it invests further in growth and international expansion.

Lizzie Allen joins as marketing manager in a move that will see her working alongside the senior management team on planned strategic growth. Key responsibilities will see her involved in marketing planning, new product launches and integrated digital communications for the company’s range of safety, visual communication and waste management solutions for industrial and office workspace environments.

Bringing more than six years’ experience and expertise in the industrial safety products sector to the role, she will also be involved in developing Beaverswood’s profile and reach across the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), where the company is expanding its reseller network operations.

Lizzie Allen’s appointment comes as Beaverswood continues to invest in resources and new product development to support business growth through its resellers and generate end-user demand from warehouse, logistics and distribution centre operators.

In taking up her new position, she believes there are considerable opportunities for the company to build on its strong brand presence, both in the UK and internationally. She said: “I am very excited about the future potential of the business and look forward to developing ambitious marketing plans and initiatives to raise the company’s profile and further strengthen its position in the market.”

Steph Gentle, marketing director at IWS Group, Beaverswood’s parent company, said: “Lizzie will be a great addition to the team as we continue to develop our activity across all markets. We are committed to hiring the best industry talent to support our growth and ambitions, so with her strong experience and track record in marketing and content creation, it’s fantastic to have her on board.”

More at www.beaverswood.co.uk or tel; 0118 979 6096 or sales@beaverswood.co.uk

