Bedfellows – Panther teams up with luxury mattress leaders Harrison Spinks

Panther Warehousing, the premium two-man, white glove delivery specialist, is working with fifth-generation bedmaker Harrison Spinks to deliver an exciting new product.

Panther has been awarded the delivery and storage contract for the high-end mattress manufacturer’s Velocity collection, which is being sold online through independent retailers – a first for Harrison Spinks.

Consumers will now be able to order Harrison Spinks products for next day delivery on orders placed before 2pm through Panther, which will warehouse the stock at its facility in Leeds.

Panther also offers a removal and recycling service for old mattresses.

Harrison Spinks’ Marketing Director Nick Booth said: “Half of the bed market in the UK is driven by online sales and we have been planning for some time to bring an online‐friendly range to market.

“We decided to fast‐track these plans as we have seen online sales spike during the COVID‐19 epidemic.

“We have taken the opportunity during lock-down to launch a new range which can be ordered online via our independent retailers and delivered direct to our consumers bedroom next day or a date to suit them. Giving our customers immediate access to Harrison Spinks quality mattresses is an exciting development for our business and this has been made possible with the excellent support of the Panther team”.

Gary McKelvey, Commercial Director at Panther says the brands share core values and are passionate about quality and sustainability.

He added: “There is a perfect synergy between the two businesses. We both believe in investing in quality and service.

“I am excited about this new relationship and look forward to growing alongside Harrison Spinks.”

The company’s premium two-man delivery offering includes recovery of recyclable goods and disposal, seven day a week collections, warehousing and storage, and guaranteed pre-10am and post-6pm delivery.

Panther covers the UK via a network of nine strategically located regional hubs, employs a workforce of over 1000 and offers an end to end e-fulfilment service.