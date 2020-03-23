Belgian beer brand in new deal with Suttons USA

Suttons International has agreed a new deal with Duvel USA, the American subsidiary of Duvel Moortgat, owner of Brewery Ommegang, Boulevard and Firestone Walker, in addition to a portfolio of European brands.

The American division of global supply chain specialist Suttons has been working with Brewery Ommegang since 2017, importing Ommegang Pale Sour and Rosetta from their sister brewery Liefmans in Belgium to Cooperstown, NY in the US.

This latest contract extension sees an expansion of the fleet from 3 to 7 units with new Duvel USA branded tanks.

Steve Lonsdale, Regional Director, The Americas said:

“This is a growing market for Suttons and this latest expansion of the Duvel USA fleet proves we are delivering a quality service to our customers.

“It also shows the flexibility of our fleet and our ability to safely move a wide range of products around the world.

“We recognise the opportunities in this sector and have a specialised beer tank fleet in the US available for customers.”

Doug Campbell, President and General Manager of Brewery Ommegang said:

“Suttons has been a great partner to us. Their flexibility, reliability, and customer service have been critically important enablers to our bringing some of our most important product to market.”

In the last year, there has been a demand for Suttons’ services around the world which has seen the refurbishment of more than 120 tank containers of its existing international tank container fleet.

Suttons International operates a growing fleet, transporting more than 9,000 tank containers around the globe with key business centres in New Jersey, Houston, Widnes, Antwerp, Ludwigshafen, Kuantan, Singapore, Shanghai, Tokyo and Khobar.