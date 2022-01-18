Bespoke Renault Trucks C is Witch Group Ltd’s ‘Best vehicle on fleet’

Artificial grass and decking specialist, Witch Group Ltd, has added a custom-built Renault Trucks C430 P8x2/6 to its 8-strong fleet. Citing previously positive experiences with Renault Trucks, including impressive fuel consumption, the ability to commission a vehicle to the business’ specification was the key driver of the deal.

Supplied by JDS Truck and Van, the C430 has a bespoke 8×2/6 chassis with a 9.1 meter curtain sided body with fitted fall arrest, special side retainers to ease the load against the curtains and centre poles to enable the vehicle to carry decking, astro turf and carpets.

Transport Manager, John Carrol, explains how his latest purchasing decision was based on Witch Group’s experience of a 12-plate, 26 tonne Renault Truck Premium, originally working in London: “The Premium is an all-rounder and gave us great insight into the capability and suitability of Renault trucks for our particular operation. It gets into both large and small spaces and, quite frankly, is remarkable on fuel; we are getting impressive high 10s and early 11s mpg and excellent aftercare experience from JDS. So, when we were looking for our latest vehicle, we had every reason to go back to Renault Trucks.”

The new Renault Trucks C430 comes with sleeper cab and is fitted with a fridge, Roadpad+, navigation system, auto lights as well as safety features including the emergency hand brake system should the driver leave the cab without disengaging gear or the handbrake.

The chassis has been adapted to a 8×2/6 with a single reduction gear solo drive axle conversion, an Optidriver direct drive gearbox, a single reduction drive axle, a steered 7.5t rear lift axle positioned to the rear of the drive axle as well as rear air suspension.

John Carrol explains how the vehicle was purpose-built in partnership with JDS Truck and Van: “The work we do is specialist and I had some specific requirements for this vehicle. I sat down with Peter Wilson at JDS and together we came up with a bespoke truck that was perfect for our particular needs.”

The C430 comes with uprated front twin axle, as John notes: “This is to accommodate the weight of the products and to safely put more pallets at the front of the vehicle. A sliding pillar was incorporated into the design to hold decking pallets safely and a winch was fitted to enable us to pull out bigger rolls of artificial grass.”

John is full of praise for the new C430: “It’s fantastic, brilliant on fuel, comfortable to drive and gets admiring looks from our customers. It’s a different animal all together and, hands down, it’s the best vehicle on our fleet!”

