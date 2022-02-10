BEUMER Group: Codept start-up continues to grow consistently

Things continue to move forward

With just a single connection, Codept’s logistics platform enables the management of the entire order life cycle from order fulfilment, through the last mile to returns. From the outset, the young company has been supported by the Berlin-based company builder Beam, a spin-off of BEUMER Group. For Codept, 2021 was extremely successful and a year of growth: for the team, the turnover and the transactions via the platform.

Codept is a cloud-based logistics platform for e-commerce, which offers flexible warehousing and fulfilment options throughout Europe. Merchants gain easy access to a wide range of different logistics providers from just one IT interface. Using Codept, the data transfer between e-commerce and fulfilment service providers is simplified. Supported by BEUMER Group, the start-up was able to record enormous growth with its platform last year. “We doubled our team and were able to increase the number of transactions more than tenfold”, says founder Felix Ostwald happily. In 2019 he founded the company together with his partner Jonas Grunwald and both have been running the business together ever since. The young company increased its turnover by over 400 percent.

Codept is also developing from a platform provider to a technology partner for e-commerce companies, logistics companies, shop and ERP systems as well as warehouse management systems. The start-up is benefitting in particular from the continuing boom in e-commerce. “In 2021, we were able to acquire well-known customers such as Europe’s leading shipping platform Sendcloud, the craftsmen’s online shop Contorion and the logistics company FIEGE,” says Jonas Grunwald. “Our business model works. In 2022 we want to expand further.”

Codept offers retailers easy access to a network of 250+ logistics service providers via just one IT interface. The platform enables both retailers and logistics partners to keep track of all their logistics processes at all times and thus to design them in an efficient and scalable way. With its standardised API, Codept takes over the technical connection of the logistics service providers and reduces the IT effort for the customer by up to 80 percent. “With this unique connection, we can streamline our customers’ logistics processes. Costs and lead times can be optimised, and retailers have immediate access to connected logistics partners,” Felix Ostwald explains. “With Codept, we bridge the gap between shop system, ERP and WMS for the best possible data exchange.”

