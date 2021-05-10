BEUMER Group is winner of the Axia Best Managed Companies Award 2021

BEUMER Group is the winner of the Axia Best Managed Companies Award 2021: at the beginning of May the consulting company Deloitte honoured the systems provider for its successful and well-managed medium-sized company. As the founder of the Axia Award, Deloitte, together with the German business magazine WirtschaftsWoche and the Federation of German Industries (BDI), is again awarding this prestigious prize this year. BEUMER is taking part for the fourth time.

In 2021, much will be different due to the Corona pandemic. For example, there will be no festive evening event for the winners of the Axia Best Managed Companies Award 2021. Instead, Deloitte awarded the medium-sized companies personally for their exemplary achievements in sustainable corporate governance – of course in compliance with Covid 19 regulations. BEUMER Group, headquartered in Beckum, Germany, was among the winners.

“From the very beginning, our company has stood for values such as integrity and ethics, customer focus, quality and innovation, teamwork and sustainability,” says Dr Chirstoph Beumer, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of the BEUMER Group. The group of companies lives these and has also set them down in writing in guiding principles. “The way a company behaves towards its employees and customers shows the importance it attaches to its values and how consciously it deals with them,” Beumer describes.

The systems provider thus sees its employees as part of the BEUMER family – not as a resource. Employees should develop and not be consumed. That is why the company calls its HR department “People and Culture” (P&C). “The designation ‘People and Culture’ expresses the value principle by which we act according toour leadership culture in the family business,” says Beumer. “And it supports the BEUMER employer brand, because corporate culture attracts talent.”

The BEUMER Group offers exciting prospects and a varied working environment for its employees in the Münsterland mechanical engineering region. The system provider has been able to record large increases in recent years – and has gained a very good international reputation with forward-looking solutions for intralogistics in conveying and loading technology, palletising and packaging technology as well as sorting and distribution systems. At the moment, for example, the aim is to push ahead with digitalisation to the fullest extent. To this end, the BEUMER Group has launched two spin-offs in addition to the existing innovation department. Beam GmbH, a self-sufficient company builder, was established in Berlin. “We try to solve unique problems in logistics together with teams of founders,” says Dr Beumer. “We want to find founders with business ideas that are relevant to us. To do this, we found three start-ups per year and transfer them into their own company under the Beam umbrella.” The aim is to open up new business fields in logistics.

The German medium-sized businesses are characterised by a globally unique variety of sustainably grown family-owned businesses and hidden champions. Once again, the BEUMER Group stands out even more as a Best Managed Company due to its outstanding corporate management. And thus it takes on an exemplary role – a particularly important signal to the entire market in times of the pandemic,” adds Markus Seiz, Best Managed Company Programme Leader and Director at Deloitte Private. “With the Best Managed Company Award, we honour medium-sized companies in Germany that exemplify what is called the backbone of the economy. It is companies like the BEUMER Group that not only withstand the pressure in extraordinary times, but also find their top form under pressure. It is thanks to them that crises can also be a new beginning by recognising the increased urgency of new developments such as digitalisation and sustainability and implementing them in a way that benefits society,” explains Mischa Tschopp, Market Group Head Germany and Austria International at Credit Suisse.