BEUMER Group publishes report ‘Courier, express and parcel 2022 outlook: Challenges and perspectives’

• The state of the CEP industry right now and looking ahead

• Insights from Deutsche Post, Swiss Post, Australia Post, Postnord and DPD Netherlands

• Advanced analytics and blockchain technology

• How to handle the prevailing problem of small parcels

• How the sector can deal with counterfeit goods

BEUMER Group – a leading global supplier of automated parcel and post distribution systems – has published a report that entitled ‘Courier, express and parcel 2022 outlook: Challenges and perspectives’.

The report gives CEP providers and executives insights that have been gleaned from their peers working in sortation and distribution around the globe. Key information is given on how companies are emerging into a post-pandemic world and striving to reconfigure supply chains that have experienced major disruptions and delays in deliveries, while e-commerce demands continue to grow unabated.

It is abundantly clear that now, more than ever, CEP companies will have to make technology-driven changes, and the report details how this can be achieved through broader use of advanced technologies such as data analytics and blockchain, which will help CEP businesses perform better in the future, as well as supporting greater value creation.

An increasing trend will be for companies to look to technology, rather than physical expansion, to enable handing of greater volumes, whether for space reasons, time constraints, a wish for cost-effectiveness or a combination of these factors. In this regard, special focus is given to the pouch handling system, a new approach to the prevailing small parcel problem for the CEP sector.

In reading this report, you will learn how technology transformations in the CEP sector can drive competitive advantages, smoother operations and impact the realisation of new revenue streams. Insights are also presented from five CEP businesses around the world – Deutsche Post, Swiss Post, Australia Post, Postnord and DPD Netherlands – on how they are adapting their operations to meet the new e-commerce demands, the technological initiatives they are exploring and how they are tackling calls for sustainable business practices.

CHAPTER 1: The CEP industry right now

CHAPTER 2: Digitalisation: The continued case for digital technologies

CHAPTER 3: Small parcels and the case for new technology

CHAPTER 4: The problem of counterfeit goods and how to deal with it

CHAPTER 5: Market insights: How CEP companies are adapting

The report is part of the information presented in the BEUMER Group Parcel Knowledge Hub, and the report can be downloaded, at no cost, from Courier, express and parcel 2022 outlook: Challenges and perspectives.