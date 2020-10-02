Bibby Distribution refreshes its fleet with £14 million investment

Bibby Distribution has just completed its largest ever annual fleet replacement programme as part of its commitment to become the road transport sector’s ‘Employer of Choice’.

Despite the economic challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the logistics business has refreshed its wide range of trucks, specialist trailers and tankers, committing to a total £14 million spend on new assets this year.

Its additions include 60 MAN TGX 6×2 tractor units, 15 Scania R-series 6×2 tractor units, 12 Feldbinder liquid tank trailers, 40 bespoke lifting roof curtainside trailers, 160 high cubic capacity curtainside trailers and a bespoke trailer to move bulk drums.

In total, the 3PL’s commercial vehicle fleet now comprises 480 trucks and 1,400 trailers.

Bibby Distribution’s Fleet & Procurement Director, Adam Purshall, says: “We are continually looking to enhance the specification of our fleet with a real focus on the environment, driver comfort and safety, in line with our ambition of becoming ‘Employer of Choice’ for the road transport sector. It has been important for us to stick to our original plan for fleet replacement this year, in spite of the challenges 2020 has brought.

“We want to make it easier for our current drivers to do their job and to encourage new drivers to join us as well. We believe by giving our drivers the best possible vehicles to work in, they can also deliver the best possible results for our customers.”

He adds: “This investment in our fleet will help us to reduce downtime and cut tailpipe emissions, and we are using the latest telematics technology to ensure we collect crucial data on driver performance so we can provide bespoke training.

“We believe these elements combined help us stand out from the crowd and differentiates us from our competitors.”

The extensive replacement programme has ensured Bibby Distribution is operating the youngest fleet in its history – with the average age of its trucks now below two-years old, and its trailers just three-and-a-half-years old. Every vehicle in the fleet meets Euro 6 standards.

Whilst Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on the global economy, Bibby Distribution continues to prosper in 2020, with certain parts of the business “thriving”.

“We have been fortunate compared to many other operators due to the sectors we work in,” says Purshall. “We have a diverse customer base and some of those sectors, such as retail and packaging for example, have seen existing customer volumes remain strong throughout the year and this has been complemented by new business wins. So, while this high level of investment was always planned for 2020, some additional spend has been necessary to meet those demands.”

As well as driving Bibby Distribution towards its goal of becoming ‘Employer of Choice’, the new vehicles will also help the company deliver its Road to Zero strategy, aimed at achieving zero harm, zero waste and zero environmental impact from its operations.