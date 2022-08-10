Bicester distribution company wins green in regional awards

Bicester-based transport and distribution company Darcica Logistics, one of the newest members of Palletways UK’s express palletised freight network, which is part of Imperial Logistics (Imperial), has been recognised for its efforts in growing a sustainable logistics business in the Oxfordshire Business Awards (OXBA).

Darcica provides solutions for fast and efficient delivery and fulfillment services and recently joined Palletways. The family-run and owned business has a clear commitment and strategy to reducing emissions, waste, water and energy. It was presented with the Business & Innovation Magazine Green Award at OXBA’s recent awards evening.

The judges were looking for evidence of continuing waste or emission reduction programmes, employees who embrace consideration for the environment within their daily work, and management support for sustainability initiatives within the business and the wider community.

Owner Anthony Tattersall comments: “The whole team is delighted to win this OXBA award and to be recognised as a leading player to make journeys more sustainable. We’re a young business and we’ve put sustainable practices at the heart of everything we do because our industry has one of the biggest impacts on the environment.

“Whether it’s using fully electric vehicles or forklift trucks or implementing waste reduction and recycling initiatives on site, we want to lead the way in reducing the industry’s carbon output.”

Commenting, Warwick Trimble, UK Network Director for Palletways, said: “Darcica has made a significant contribution to the strength of the network over the past six months and their green credentials are well deserving of this accolade. The company sets an excellent example to the haulage industry.”

