BigChange adopts what3words to ease productivity gains for field service firms

Integration of location technology supports more precise planning and arrival times, and could reduce the time spent finding job locations by up to 30 minutes per person each day

BigChange, the field service management software provider, today announced that it has adopted location technology what3words to provide more accurate addresses for job locations, making it easier for field service teams to find their site.

By integrating the technology into its job management platform, BigChange has made it possible for customers to add a what3words address to any job booking.

what3words has divided the world into a grid of 3m squares and given each one three random words from the dictionary: a what3words address. A what3words address provides an extra layer of accuracy to a traditional address, meaning that field teams will arrive at exactly the precise location.

This latest BigChange innovation supports more precise job planning and customer service alerts for BigChange’s customers globally, and enables field service teams to be directed to an exact location – including specific building entrances or destinations in parks, rural areas and building sites not covered by street addresses. This means that no time is wasted looking for the correct location.

More than 100 UK emergency services organisations already use what3words to achieve faster and more accurate responses. BigChange estimates that what3words could save individual field-based employees up to 30 minutes per day in time spent locating jobs.

Richard Warley, BigChange CEO, comments: “Demand is booming for field service businesses. They are looking for innovations that make scheduling slicker, boost productivity and customer experience, and help them grow stronger.”

“This powerful functionality will enable BigChange customers to plan better, provide more precise arrival times with confidence, and save valuable hours every week by directing field-based teams precisely where they are needed.”

James Cochrane, Partnerships Lead at what3words, comments: “We’ve all experienced the horrible feeling of being late to a job because the address wasn’t accurate, and you couldn’t find exactly where you needed to be. what3words acts as a tool in your pocket to ensure you’re