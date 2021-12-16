BigChange appoints PRS Telecom to New Partnership Channel

BigChange, a provider of field service management software, has made the first appointment to its Partnership Programme. The BigChange complete Job Management Platform brings together customer relationship management (CRM), job scheduling, live tracking, field resource management, financial management and business intelligence into one simple to use and easy to integrate system. The Partnership programme will support and reward partners as they introduce the benefits of BigChange’s job management software to existing and potential customers.

The first sign-up to the BigChange Partnership Programme, PRS Telecom, offers a range of mobile and office-based telecommunication solutions for businesses ranging from start-ups and SMEs to large national companies. With offices across the UK, PRS serves around 25,000 employees improving efficiency for companies such as Dyno-Rod, EasiDrive and Benders Paper Cups.

“Our vision is to make and keep our customers happy and we achieve this by providing the best telecommunications solution and service,” commented Patrick Gill, Chairman of PRS Telecom. “However, we realise that good communication, although essential, is only part of the challenge our customers are facing.

“Like many businesses our clients are struggling with issues around capacity, compliance and customer expectations,” he continued. “By partnering with BigChange we are confident we can support existing customers as they continue to grow and succeed, and we can attract new companies to the PRS community.”

BigChange is already trusted by around 1,700 field-based organisations around the world who are realising improved efficiencies and increased productivity whilst providing excellent customer experiences and achieving greener operations.

The BigChange Partnership Programme is aimed at equipment suppliers and consultants in sectors such as facilities management, plumbing and heating, fires and security, hire and building maintenance. Successful applicants will be allocated a distinct territory and will be supported on their BigChange journey transitioning from Introducer to full Reseller with training, professional sales and service support and marketing assistance.

“We know from recent research that whilst businesses are growing, with increases in demand and turnover, many are struggling to be profitable. BigChange can help and through the BigChange Partnership Programme we can reach out to more businesses on the ground and as a result we can grow stronger together,” added Paul Witter, Chief Partnerships Officer at BigChange.

“We are therefore delighted to welcome Patrick and his team at PRS to the BigChange community and we are excited to introduce BigChange to existing and future users of PRS communication services. We also welcome enquiries from other organisations that are interested in starting their own BigChange Partner journey.”

