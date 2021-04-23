BigChange appoints Richard Warley as Chairman

Experienced finance and technology leader will guide BigChange’s executive leadership team as £100 million private equity funding provides springboard for growth

BigChange, the revolutionary mobile workforce management platform, today announced that it has appointed Richard Warley as its new Chairman. The appointment follows a £100 million investment in BigChange by private equity firm Great Hill Partners to drive innovation, product development and expansion into new sectors and territories.

Richard brings almost 30 years of experience in investment banking, private equity and operational leadership roles at leading technology companies across Europe, Japan and North America to BigChange. He will support BigChange’s leadership team as the company accelerates its expansion plans in the UK and internationally.

Richard Warley comments: “BigChange is an amazing company with a clear mission and purpose to drive growth and sustainability for its customers and community. It has already transformed the way that over 1,500 organisations manage their mobile workforces with its revolutionary technology platform that streamlines processes, eliminates unnecessary work and reduces the carbon footprint of mobile workforces.”

“With its significant new equity backing, BigChange is poised to accelerate investment in its platform, as well as international expansion. I am very excited to support BigChange’s visionary CEO, Martin Port, and the leadership team in realising the company’s purpose.”

Martin Port, BigChange founder and CEO, comments: “Richard has a wealth of experience and expertise gained leading successful businesses internationally, and his advice and guidance will be invaluable to us as we look to take our transformative workforce management platform to more sectors, across a wider geography.”

BigChange’s field service management platform is used by 1,500 organisations in a wide range of sectors for job scheduling, customer invoicing and payments automation, mobile workforce management and client engagement. Clients include Sunbelt Rentals, Silentnight, Recycling Lives, HSS and EDF.