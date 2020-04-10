BigChange develops a COVID-19 No Touch Signature Capture App

BigChange has developed a ‘no touch’ signature capture app to eliminate sign on glass handling of mobile devices. The Leeds-based mobile workforce management technology company produced the app in record time in response to the Coronavirus crisis. Mobile workers making deliveries or doing onsite service work usually require an acknowledgment signature by handing their mobile device to the customer for signing on screen. The BigChange app allows this signature to be captured on the recipients own smartphone.

“To minimise the spread of COVID-19, staff making deliveries or undertaking essential service work need to maintain a safe distance from their customers. Sign on glass has become the norm for providing a proof of service or delivery but it involves handing the device to the recipient. Our No Touch Signature Capture feature addresses this problem and will help keep mobile workers and their customers safe,” says Martin Port CEO and Founder of BigChange.

The app was developed within days of the national Coronavirus crisis lockdown. BigChange, whose mobile office and workforce platform is used by 45,000 workers, responded to calls from customers wanting to eliminate COVID-19 transmission whilst delivering essential services.

Mobile workers use the BigChange ‘JobWatch’ mobile workforce management platform to complete jobs without paperwork as part of an all-in-one solution synchronised in real-time with BigChange business software used by their operations and management team.

The BigChange No Touch app enables the signature capture screen to appear on a recipients’ mobile device such as their smartphone.

The mobile worker simply shares the signature capture link which the recipient can receive via email, WhatsApp, SMS or whatever app they use. This allows sign off remotely and will also be useful generally where customers are not normally on site, such as installations, deliveries and services work at unmanned or remote sites.

The No Touch App will be available from the third week in April 2020 when it will be added to JobWatch. To activate the function, users simply tick a menu option in the app settings.

