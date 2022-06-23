BigChange drives growth at SC Duncan Heating and Plumbing

The exponential growth of a Hertfordshire-based heating, plumbing and electrical business has been driven by field service management software from BigChange. By equipping engineers with mobile devices, connected in real-time to a centralised job management system, SC Duncan Heating Plumbing and Electrical has fuelled efficiency gains and boosted customer service levels. This has resulted in an 8-fold increase in its workforce and has allowed the company to expand its operation to service domestic customers and extend into renovation and general building services. As a result, SC Duncan has quickly established itself as one of Hertfordshire’s premier private residential property services businesses.

“I have a background working in large service companies, using a number of bespoke and off the shelf systems – good and bad! To underpin our expansion, it was clear we needed an all-encompassing piece of software that could assist with every aspect of the customer journey,” commented James Tranham, Managing Director of SC Duncan. “So, the first thing I did was to engage with job management software providers and seek recommendations from other users. I knew I needed a solution that put the customer at the heart of every aspect of the system, yet also had the regulatory and compliance aspect rigidly embedded in all its workflows.

“I am thankful to say I picked BigChange which has been fantastic from the outset. BigChange has everything we need – a complete solution for the customer journey from booking and confirming appointments right through to invoicing. The reporting is also excellent, but the overall winning aspect is its simplicity.”

SC Duncan was originally founded by Samuel Campbell Duncan in Stevenage in 1973. With increasing demand from private customers James Tranham joined Samuel’s grandson John to form SC Duncan Heating Plumbing and Electrical and more recently SC Duncan Construction. SC Duncan implemented the BigChange job management platform, which incorporates customer relationship management (CRM), job scheduling, live tracking, field resource management, job finance and business intelligence in one simple to use and easy to integrate platform, to support its business transition.

“We pride ourselves on delivering a traditional local service underpinned by cutting edge modern delivery and BigChange is at the heart of this,” Tranham concluded. “As we continue to increase the of range services we provide and the geographic are we cover we know that BigChange will be with us at every step.”

